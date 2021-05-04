210405-N-OI940-1027

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 5, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (handling) Airman Thomas Banta, assigned the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), receives helmsman training from Seaman Jacob Gonzales onthe ship's bridge, April 5, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 08:16 Photo ID: 6615944 VIRIN: 210405-N-OI940-1027 Resolution: 3733x2667 Size: 834.89 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Antonio Pilot House [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.