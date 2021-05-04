210405-N-OI940-1027
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 5, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (handling) Airman Thomas Banta, assigned the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), receives helmsman training from Seaman Jacob Gonzales onthe ship's bridge, April 5, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6615944
|VIRIN:
|210405-N-OI940-1027
|Resolution:
|3733x2667
|Size:
|834.89 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio Pilot House [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT