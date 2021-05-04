210405-N-OI940-1004

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 5, 2021) Ensign Marissa Stinson assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), addresses the ship's crew using the 1-MC from the bridge, April 5, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 08:15 Photo ID: 6615931 VIRIN: 210405-N-OI940-1004 Resolution: 3260x2329 Size: 740.08 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Antonio Pilot House [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.