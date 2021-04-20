Airman 1st Class Korey Sarantopoulos, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, repairs a government vehicle at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2021. Sarantopoulos repaired the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning system of a Ford F-150 truck. The 31st LRS delivers and sustains combat logistics readiness support through professional vehicle, supply and fuels management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 08:20
|Photo ID:
|6615930
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-ZX177-1120
|Resolution:
|8026x5350
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st LRS Airmen take care of business [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS
