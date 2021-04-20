Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st LRS Airmen take care of business [Image 3 of 7]

    31st LRS Airmen take care of business

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Korey Sarantopoulos, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, inspects a Ford F-150 truck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2021. Sarantopoulos repaired the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system of a government vehicle. Sarantopoulos extracted multiple parts of the vehicle, such as the steering wheel and radio to repair the HVAC system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6615926
    VIRIN: 210420-F-ZX177-1047
    Resolution: 6793x4529
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 31st LRS Airmen take care of business [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    31LRS

