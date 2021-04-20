31st LRS Airmen take care of business

Airman 1st Class Korey Sarantopoulos, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, inspects a Ford F-150 truck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2021. Sarantopoulos repaired the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system of a government vehicle. Sarantopoulos extracted multiple parts of the vehicle, such as the steering wheel and radio to repair the HVAC system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

