210405-N-OI940-1003
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 5, 2021) Captain Robert Bibeau, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), addresses his crew using the 1-MC from the ship's bridge, April 5, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 08:15
|Photo ID:
|6615923
|VIRIN:
|210405-N-OI940-1003
|Resolution:
|3679x2628
|Size:
|897.76 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio Pilot House [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT