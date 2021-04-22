Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Refueling Squadron refuels Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 26 of 32]

    141st Air Refueling Squadron refuels Navy P-8 Poseidon

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker with New Jersey's 141st Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon with Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30) over the Atlantic Ocean, April 22, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6615916
    VIRIN: 210422-Z-NI803-1370
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Air Refueling Squadron refuels Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 32 of 32], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard

