A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker with New Jersey's 141st Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon with Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30) over the Atlantic Ocean, April 22, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|04.22.2021
|04.26.2021 08:35
|6615915
|210422-Z-NI803-1378
|6720x4480
|18.2 MB
|US
|1
|1
This work, 141st Air Refueling Squadron refuels Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 32 of 32], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
