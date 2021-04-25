210425-N-CJ510-0117 AEGEAN SEA (April 25, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Christopher Cubero performs during a talent show on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 25, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6615798 VIRIN: 210425-N-CJ510-0117 Resolution: 5257x3505 Size: 1.87 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.