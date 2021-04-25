210425-N-CJ510-0009 AEGEAN SEA (April 25, 2021) Lt. Anil Maldonado, center, sings during a talent show on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 25, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6615797 VIRIN: 210425-N-CJ510-0009 Resolution: 4317x3336 Size: 1.25 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.