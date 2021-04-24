Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Kunsan Military Professionals of the Year [Image 16 of 17]

    2020 Kunsan Military Professionals of the Year

    GUNSAN-SI, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wins the 2020 8th Maintenance Group Best Maintenance Unit of the Year at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea March 24, 2021. This was part of Kunsan’s 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 03:55
    Location: GUNSAN-SI, 45, KR
    This work, 2020 Kunsan Military Professionals of the Year [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    airplane
    flightline
    Wolf Pack
    maintainer
    U.S. Air Force

