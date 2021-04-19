11th MEU, USS Portland Conducts RAS in the Pacific

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) sort boxes delivered during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Portland, April 19. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021