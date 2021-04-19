Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, USS Portland Conducts RAS in the Pacific [Image 9 of 11]

    11th MEU, USS Portland Conducts RAS in the Pacific

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 sling-loads cargo during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), April 19. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 22:22
    Photo ID: 6615393
    VIRIN: 210419-M-LE234-1110
    Resolution: 5560x3971
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

