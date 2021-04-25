Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Blackhawk flies over Romania

    U.S. Army Blackhawk flies over Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Blackhawk with 3-1 Assault Helicopter Battalion flies over Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania on Apr. 25, 2020. U.S. Army Photo by CW2 Ricky Chavis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6615165
    VIRIN: 210425-A-OS832-806
    Resolution: 1242x865
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Blackhawk flies over Romania, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM Aviation Blackhawks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT