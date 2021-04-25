A U.S. Army Blackhawk with 3-1 Assault Helicopter Battalion flies over Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania on Apr. 25, 2020. U.S. Army Photo by CW2 Ricky Chavis.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 16:00
|Photo ID:
|6615165
|VIRIN:
|210425-A-OS832-806
|Resolution:
|1242x865
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Blackhawk flies over Romania, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT