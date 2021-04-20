U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Perkins, a combat medic with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) assists the The U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command at administering the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and their families during a vaccination clinic, Warren, Michigan, April 20, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 15:09 Photo ID: 6615139 VIRIN: 210420-Z-EZ686-1006 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.69 MB Location: WARREN, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.