Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 6]

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Kristopher Huffa, a combat medic with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) assists the The U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command at administering the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and their families during a vaccination clinic, Warren, Michigan, April 20, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6615136
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-EZ686-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: WARREN, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT