IRISH SEA (April 25, 2021) Sailors in the administrative department aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) pose for a photograph while underway in the Irish Sea, April 25, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 14:21 Photo ID: 6615124 VIRIN: 210425-N-UN585-1003 Resolution: 5752x3835 Size: 1.8 MB Location: IRISH SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210425-N-UN585-1003 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.