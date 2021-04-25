Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210425-N-UN585-1003 [Image 1 of 2]

    210425-N-UN585-1003

    IRISH SEA

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    IRISH SEA (April 25, 2021) Sailors in the administrative department aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) pose for a photograph while underway in the Irish Sea, April 25, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6615124
    VIRIN: 210425-N-UN585-1003
    Resolution: 5752x3835
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: IRISH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210425-N-UN585-1003 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210425-N-UN585-1003
    210425-N-UN585-1007

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    6th fleet
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    Admin department
    patrol 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT