VP-8 P-8 Poseidon Aircraft Assists Indonesian Partners

BALI, Indonesia (April 24, 2021) Indonesian Air Force Col. Hilman Ambarita, chief of safety board for 2nd Command Indonesia Air Force, center, sits in the cockpit of a P-8A Poseidon during pre-flight checks while operating out of Bali in support of the search for KRI Nanggala at the request of the government of Indonesia. The aircraft and crew are assigned to the "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8. VP-8 is based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and currently on a rotational deployment to Misawa, Japan in support of U.S. 7th Fleet operations with Task Force 72 and Commander, Submarine Group 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryan Mai)

