210421-N-UN585-2010

ENGLISH CHANNEL (April 21, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) render honors in the form of a hand-salute to British Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey (P234) as it passes, April 21, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

