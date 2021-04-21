Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ENGLISH CHANNEL (April 21, 2021) Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), watches the British Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey (P234) as the ships prepare to render passing honors, April 21, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210421-N-UN585-2005 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    honors
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    HMS Spey

