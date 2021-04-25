Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day

    PALMERSTON CITY, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin march in a parade celebrating Anzac Day in Palmerston City, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. Anzac Day originally commemorated the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces from World War I, but it now also recognizes the men and women who have served in the Australian and New Zealand armed services in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6614971
    VIRIN: 210425-M-KK393-1218
    Resolution: 5373x3582
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: PALMERSTON CITY, NT, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Australia
    celebration
    parade
    ANZAC Day
    MRF-D 21.2

