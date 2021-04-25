U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin march in a parade celebrating Anzac Day in Palmerston City, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. Anzac Day originally commemorated the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces from World War I, but it now also recognizes the men and women who have served in the Australian and New Zealand armed services in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

