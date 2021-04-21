USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Steven Romero, from Miami, left, and Yeoman 3rd Class Yazmine Washington, from Amarillo, Texas, demonstrate tourniquet application on Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ranilla Valenzuela, from Manila, Philippines, during a medical drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 21, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

