PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Nathaniel Maloney, from Rochester, N.Y., center, wraps a bandage around a simulated arm injury on Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hannah Garcia, from Charlotte, N.C., during a medical drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 21, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 06:11 Photo ID: 6614954 VIRIN: 210421-N-XX200-2018 Resolution: 6418x4283 Size: 846.13 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.