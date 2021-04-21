PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Nathaniel Maloney, from Rochester, N.Y., center, wraps a bandage around a simulated arm injury on Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hannah Garcia, from Charlotte, N.C., during a medical drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 21, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 06:11
|Photo ID:
|6614954
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-XX200-2018
|Resolution:
|6418x4283
|Size:
|846.13 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
