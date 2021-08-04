Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation [Image 31 of 33]

    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Brad Vieth, range safety officer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), briefs 23 service members attending the DPTMS Training Workshop on April 8, 2021, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first workshop held by the directorate to assist unit representatives with the processes and requirements to schedule and hold training at Fort McCoy. The workshop took place April 7-8 and participants learned about range safety, range operations, range maps, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 23:57
    Photo ID: 6614812
    VIRIN: 210408-A-OK556-390
    Resolution: 3566x4703
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation [Image 33 of 33], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation
    Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    DPTMS annual training workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT