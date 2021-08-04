Brad Vieth, range safety officer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), briefs 23 service members attending the DPTMS Training Workshop on April 8, 2021, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first workshop held by the directorate to assist unit representatives with the processes and requirements to schedule and hold training at Fort McCoy. The workshop took place April 7-8 and participants learned about range safety, range operations, range maps, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 23:57 Photo ID: 6614812 VIRIN: 210408-A-OK556-390 Resolution: 3566x4703 Size: 2.75 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy DPTMS holds first training workshop held by directorate at installation [Image 33 of 33], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.