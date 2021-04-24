Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest [Image 24 of 25]

    Jim &quot;Pee Wee&quot; Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest

    XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Andrea Notter 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dan McBride, WWII veteran and former Screaming Eagle, is presented with a challenge coin by Capt. Matthew Visser, 40th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), April 24, 2021, during Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100 birthday celebration. McBride was a part of F Company, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment during WWII and jumped into D-Day.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6614716
    VIRIN: 210424-A-FG611-469
    Resolution: 6252x4480
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: XENIA, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest [Image 25 of 25], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veteran
    101st
    WWII

