Dan McBride, WWII veteran and former Screaming Eagle, is presented with a challenge coin by Capt. Matthew Visser, 40th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), April 24, 2021, during Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100 birthday celebration. McBride was a part of F Company, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment during WWII and jumped into D-Day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6614716 VIRIN: 210424-A-FG611-469 Resolution: 6252x4480 Size: 5.96 MB Location: XENIA, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jim "Pee Wee" Martin's 100th Birthday Jump Fest [Image 25 of 25], by SPC Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.