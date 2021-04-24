Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) is moored at the cutter’s homeport of Kodiak, Alaksa, April 24, 2021. The Douglas Munro was decommissioned during a ceremony following 49-years of service to our nation. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 20:04
    Photo ID: 6614681
    VIRIN: 210424-G-DX668-1001
    Resolution: 3796x2712
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard
    DHS
    high endurance cutter
    Munro
    Douglas Munro

