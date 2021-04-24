The Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) is moored at the cutter’s homeport of Kodiak, Alaksa, April 24, 2021. The Douglas Munro was decommissioned during a ceremony following 49-years of service to our nation. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 20:04
|Photo ID:
|6614681
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-DX668-1001
|Resolution:
|3796x2712
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
