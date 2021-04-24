210424-N-UN585-1030

IRISH SEA (April 24, 2021) Ensign Alexander Hildenbrand, right, looks at a handmade card sent from East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), distributed by the ship’s chapel and junior enlisted association along with care packages, while underway in the Irish Sea, April 24, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

