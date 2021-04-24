Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210424-N-UN585-1027 [Image 4 of 6]

    210424-N-UN585-1027

    IRISH SEA

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    IRISH SEA (April 24, 2021) Ensign Alexander Hildenbrand poses for a photograph with a handmade card sent from East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), distributed by the ship’s chapel while underway in the Irish Sea, April 24, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 14:39
    Photo ID: 6614561
    VIRIN: 210424-N-UN585-1027
    Resolution: 4078x6117
    Size: 432.49 KB
    Location: IRISH SEA
