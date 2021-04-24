210424-N-UN585-1009

IRISH SEA (April 24, 2021) Members of the junior enlisted association aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) assist the ship’s chapel in handing out care packages and handmade cards, sent to the crew from East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, while underway in the Irish Sea, April 24, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

