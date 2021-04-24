Camp Lemonnier Seabees rebuild Cantina in memory of fallen

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Jesse Dyer, from Cross City, Fla., checks the framework of the building for plumb, vertical stability on a Cantina rebuild project at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger Duncan)

