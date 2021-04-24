Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal of Chunchula, Alabama, April 24, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Brazeal was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters, Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
