Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Jason Minto 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal of Chunchula, Alabama, April 24, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Brazeal was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters, Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6614436
    VIRIN: 210424-F-UK538-1025
    Resolution: 5334x3961
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: CHUNCHULA, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24 [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24
    Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24
    Marine Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal honored in dignified transfer April 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dignified Transfer Ceremony

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT