USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan White, from Smithfield, Va., cleans a scoop disk from a close-in weapons system aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 19, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

