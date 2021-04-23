Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division fire a TOW Anti-Tank Missile during mounted live fire exercises at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 23, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 03:28
|Photo ID:
|6614287
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-AK380-355
|Resolution:
|5547x3698
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fire Away [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
