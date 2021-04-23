Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platoon Mounted Live Fire Lanes [Image 12 of 20]

    Platoon Mounted Live Fire Lanes

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct mounted live fire exercises at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on April 23, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 03:28
    Photo ID: 6614280
    VIRIN: 210423-A-AK380-184
    Resolution: 5398x3599
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platoon Mounted Live Fire Lanes [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

