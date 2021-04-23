Families gather at Felix field to celebrate Earth Day aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., April 23, 2021. This family oriented event had a variety of activities that promoted environmental protection. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by. Cpl Cameron E. Parks)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 23:27
|Photo ID:
|6614211
|VIRIN:
|210423-M-XH454-927
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The families of MCAGCC Celebrates Earth Day [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
