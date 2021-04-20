Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Justin Pickett Performs Warrior Tasks [Image 2 of 3]

    Sgt. Justin Pickett Performs Warrior Tasks

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Sgt. Justin Pickett, a petroleum supply specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), won the 2021 377th TSC Best Warrior - Noncommissioned officer award. The competition took place at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas.

    377th TSC
    316th ESC

