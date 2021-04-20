Sgt. Justin Pickett, a petroleum supply specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), won the 2021 377th TSC Best Warrior - Noncommissioned officer award. The competition took place at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 21:51
|Photo ID:
|6614194
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-NV630-604
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sgt. Justin Pickett wins 377th Best Warrior (NCO) [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS
