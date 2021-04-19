Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3]

    UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    UT2 Maddox installs a large flange that will act as an adapter for
    split pipe once submarine fiber optic cable is installed through the
    drill conduit. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task
    force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime
    security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering
    and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-
    Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class
    Wolfgang Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6613838
    VIRIN: 210419-N-SU681-0003
    Resolution: 717x538
    Size: 225.38 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UCT-2

