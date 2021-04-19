UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia

UT2 Maddox installs a large flange that will act as an adapter for

split pipe once submarine fiber optic cable is installed through the

drill conduit. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task

force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime

security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering

and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-

Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class

Wolfgang Davis)

