SW1 Sobalvarro creates a mark where the Horizontal Directional
Drill Head will be cut off, in support of UCT 2 project DG21-715
Big Wave. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task
force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime
security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering
and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-
Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd
Class Kurt Bettfreund)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 17:12
|Photo ID:
|6613837
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-SU681-0002
|Resolution:
|1246x900
|Size:
|118.48 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT