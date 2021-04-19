Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 3]

    UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    SW1 Sobalvarro creates a mark where the Horizontal Directional
    Drill Head will be cut off, in support of UCT 2 project DG21-715
    Big Wave. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task
    force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime
    security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering
    and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-
    Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd
    Class Kurt Bettfreund)

