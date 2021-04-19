SW1 Sobalvarro creates a mark where the Horizontal Directional

Drill Head will be cut off, in support of UCT 2 project DG21-715

Big Wave. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task

force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime

security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering

and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-

Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd

Class Kurt Bettfreund)

UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia, by LTJG Joshua Jepsen