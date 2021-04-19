SWC Scarlett inspects rigging on the 60 ft long 7000 lb. drill pipe
prior to cutting, in support of UCT 2 project DG21-715 Big Wave.
This pipe will be recovered using lift bags and towed to shore where
it will be crane lifted out. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary
expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and
execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance
disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater
construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 17:12
|Photo ID:
|6613836
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-SU681-0001
|Resolution:
|717x538
|Size:
|114.45 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
