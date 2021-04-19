Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia

    UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    SWC Scarlett inspects rigging on the 60 ft long 7000 lb. drill pipe
    prior to cutting, in support of UCT 2 project DG21-715 Big Wave.
    This pipe will be recovered using lift bags and towed to shore where
    it will be crane lifted out. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary
    expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and
    execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance
    disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater
    construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

