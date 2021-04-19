UCT TWO CDD/B support Project Big Wave in Diego Garcia

SWC Scarlett inspects rigging on the 60 ft long 7000 lb. drill pipe

prior to cutting, in support of UCT 2 project DG21-715 Big Wave.

This pipe will be recovered using lift bags and towed to shore where

it will be crane lifted out. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary

expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and

execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance

disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater

construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:12 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO