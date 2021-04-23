Jim “Pee Wee” Martin’s 100th Birthday Jump Fest

World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin celebrates his 100th birthday April 23-24, 2021, with festivities to include a jump fest, historically accurate reenactors and vendors honoring the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and the Army’s history as a whole. Martin was a paratrooper with G Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment and participated in D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. The flyover was conducted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) using two restored C-47s and one C-53 and executed a mass parachute drop.

