    Space Delta 4 conducts first-of-its-kind exercise

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Mathews 

    Buckley Garrison

    Members from the 2nd Space Warning Squadron pose for a group photo at Buckley Air Force Base on Apr. 20, 2021. The members pose to celebrate a first-of-its-kind exercise to expand the future of space domain awareness. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Mathews)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 12:01
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    TAGS

    exercise
    Buckley
    Space Force
    Delta 4

