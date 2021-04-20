Space Delta 4 conducts first-of-its-kind exercise

Members from the 2nd Space Warning Squadron pose for a group photo at Buckley Air Force Base on Apr. 20, 2021. The members pose to celebrate a first-of-its-kind exercise to expand the future of space domain awareness. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Mathews)

