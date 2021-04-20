Members from the 2nd Space Warning Squadron pose for a group photo at Buckley Air Force Base on Apr. 20, 2021. The members pose to celebrate a first-of-its-kind exercise to expand the future of space domain awareness. (U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 12:01
|Photo ID:
|6612879
|VIRIN:
|210420-X-LQ002-1001
|Resolution:
|780x520
|Size:
|144.79 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Delta 4 conducts first-of-its-kind exercise, by SrA Michael Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
