Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Mississippi Valley Division commander, Rob Reichwein, mayor of Arcadia, and Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander, sign a commemorative certificate highlighting the event Feb. 9.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6612853
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-GX971-0057
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|17.65 MB
|Location:
|ARCADIA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
