Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony

    ARCADIA, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Mississippi Valley Division commander, Rob Reichwein, mayor of Arcadia, and Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander, sign a commemorative certificate highlighting the event Feb. 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:48
    Photo ID: 6612853
    VIRIN: 210209-A-GX971-0057
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 17.65 MB
    Location: ARCADIA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by George Stringham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony
    Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commanding general visit includes Arcadia signing ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps
    flood control
    Arcadia
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT