Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks visits Mandala Pies during a visit to Vienna, Maryland, April 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6612715
|VIRIN:
|210422-D-BM568-1823
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.86 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
