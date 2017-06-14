Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD [Image 14 of 24]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks speaks with community members during a tour of the Nanticoke River during a visit to Vienna, Maryland, April 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2017
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6612713
    VIRIN: 210422-D-BM568-1819
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22 April 21 | DSD Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    22 April 21 | DSD Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    22 April 21 | DSD Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Visits Vienna, MD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Washington
    Washington D.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT