Col. Abraham Suhr, an ophthalmologist and Deputy Commander for Surgical Services at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, is a second generation Korean American. May is recognized as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will gain, through a high-quality diverse all-volunteer force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 07:14 Photo ID: 6612586 VIRIN: 210407-A-GJ885-001 Resolution: 5580x3720 Size: 3.52 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Hometown: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second generation Korean American reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.