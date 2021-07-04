Col. Abraham Suhr, an ophthalmologist and Deputy Commander for Surgical Services at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, is a second generation Korean American. May is recognized as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will gain, through a high-quality diverse all-volunteer force.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 07:14
|Photo ID:
|6612586
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|5580x3720
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second generation Korean American reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Second generation Korean American reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
LEAVE A COMMENT