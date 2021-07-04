Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second generation Korean American reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Col. Abraham Suhr, an ophthalmologist and Deputy Commander for Surgical Services at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, is a second generation Korean American. May is recognized as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will gain, through a high-quality diverse all-volunteer force.

    Second generation Korean American reflects on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

