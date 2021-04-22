Senior Airman Michael Brown, a medical technician assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, administers doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6612585
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-GJ885-003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT