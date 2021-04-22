Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations [Image 3 of 3]

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Senior Airman Michael Brown, a medical technician assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, administers doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
