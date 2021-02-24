Hospitalman Baelie Bales, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, checks vital signs of a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples firefighter after a live fire exercise onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site, Feb. 24, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6612577 VIRIN: 210224-N-QE928-1094 Resolution: 7333x4889 Size: 997.06 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fired Up Live Burn Evolution [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.