Fired Up Live Burn Evolutions

Assistant Fire Chief of Training Anthony Dobbins, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, directs firefighters before a live fire exercise onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site, Feb. 24, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

