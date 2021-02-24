Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fired Up Live Burn Evolutions [Image 1 of 5]

    Fired Up Live Burn Evolutions

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.24.2021

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Assistant Fire Chief of Training Anthony Dobbins, center, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, leads a safety brief before a live fire exercise onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site, Feb. 24, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 06:24
    VIRIN: 210224-N-QE928-1012
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Italy
    NSA Naples
    Fire Department
    Training

